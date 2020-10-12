Rakuten Viber launches tool letting users set reminders in My Notes

Viber now empowers users to set hassle-free reminders in My Notes, streamlining all messaging and reminders into the privacy-preserving app

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s leading apps for free and easy communication, launches a feature in My Notes enabling users to set reminders for tasks and other important events. The new capability enables users to keep track of all their messages and reminders in a single easy-to-use app that emphasizes user privacy.

As the world’s pace speeds up by the day and hectic schedules are made even more chaotic by pandemic-induced challenges, reminders and to-do lists become crucial in maintaining control over our lives. That comes in the form of remembering birthdays, remote exams, and conference calls. With Viber’s new reminders feature in My Notes, the platform helps its users adapt to this new reality with easy-to-use capabilities, enabling them to keep track of their days on the same platform they use to message colleagues, family, and friends.

Users simply long-tap any message in My Notes and tap “Set Reminder.” They are prompted to select a time and date for the reminder and decide whether they want it to repeat, and the reminder will pop up on their phone at the selected time. This feature comes on top of other capabilities available in My Notes, allowing users to:

Take down notes for tasks, events, or other purposes

Mark their tasks as “done,” as well as hide finished notes.

Forward messages from other chats to My Notes. Forwarded messages from other chats into My Notes will show from which chat they were forwarded, so the user always remembers the context.

“We recognize our users’ need to maintain control over their lives and quickly adapt to a reality that changes, in many cases, by the minute. As such, Viber is happy to introduce this feature to help users streamline all their messages and reminders into one single app that is easy to use and actually values their privacy,” said Anna Znamenskayal, CGO of Rakuten Viber.

About Rakuten Viber:

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions.

Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official communication channel of FC Barcelona, and the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the Golden State Warriors.

Join Viber today and enjoy the world’s best communication experience.