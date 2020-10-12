Public, three-wheel drivers advised to maintain log for contact tracing

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Police have advised the public and three-wheel drivers to maintain a log to help health officials trace contacts in the event someone contracts the coronavirus.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that one of the issues which arose during investigations into the spread of the coronavirus in Minuwangoda was tracing close contacts of the patients.

He told reporters today that while the employees of the Brandix facility in Minuwangoda have either been admitted to hospital or quarantined, all of their close contacts have not yet been identified.

Taking this issue into consideration, DIG Ajith Rohana said that it was found that three-wheelers and other vehicles operating on hire, have no information of the passengers.

As a result the Police have advised three-wheelers, cabs and other vehicles taking passengers on hire to have a system in place so details of the passenger is recorded in the event there is a situation linked to the coronavirus.

“At this time where we are facing a situation with the coronavirus we are requesting the drivers of vehicles operating with passengers on hire to have their own system in place to know who got in, when and where and where they got off,” he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana also requested the public to have a log of their daily movements either on their smart phone or a notebook if there is a need for information on the close contacts of an individual if that person tests positive for the coronavirus.

“After 2 days you may not remember where you went. It would be best if you have records of your movements for 7-8 days,” he said.

The Police also requested the public to limit their movements even in areas where a quarantine curfew has not been enforced. (Colombo Gazette)