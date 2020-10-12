Pharmacies, essential goods outlets in curfew areas closed for three days

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Pharmacies and essential goods outlets will be closed in curfew imposed areas over the next three days.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the outlets will be closed from tomorrow (13) till Thursday (15).

A curfew was imposed in a number of areas in the Gampaha district following the coronavirus outbreak in Minuwangoda.

Initially, pharmacies and essential goods outlets were opened in curfew imposed areas in the Gampaha district from last Friday (09) till today.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said as people in large groups had started venturing to the stores, disregarding instructions, measures were taken to curtail such activities.

The past four days have been deemed as sufficient for those living in curfew imposed areas to stock up on their essentials, while the curfew will continue until further notice, he added. (Colombo Gazette)