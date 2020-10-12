No major financial loss to apparel industry

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The latest COVID-19 outbreak centering around garment factories in Minuwangoda has not caused any major financial loss to the Apparel Sector.

Joint Secretary of the Free Trade Zones & General Services Employees Union Anton Marcus told Colombo Gazette that only one private garment factory in Minuwangoda has been completely closed after COVID-19 patients were detected from among its staff members.

A total of four factories are closed temporarily following the coronavirus outbreak, with three among them being garment factories, he said.

When inquired if the outbreak has an effect on other apparel factories, Anton Marcus said in some factories, certain sections remain closed as a precautionary measure.

The outbreak has not caused a major impact as yet, as all other factories reopened for operations today, he said.

Anton Marcus added that the apparel sector has not faced any major loss since the initial COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 or as a result of the recent outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)