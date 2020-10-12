NDB Marine Drive closed after employee tests positive

An employee of the National Development Bank (NDB) office on Marine Drive in Colombo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a statement, the NDB said that as a result, the bank’s Marine Drive branch has been temporarily closed until further notice.

The staff member detected with COVID-19 has been reported to have commuted from Minuwangoda, which is the centre of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The NDB further said that necessary steps have been taken to keep all staff who had associated with the patient in self-quarantine under the instructions of the Government.

The NDB Marine Drive branch has been temporarily closed for sanitization purposes and will reopen tomorrow (13) following the completion of Government recommended sanitization procedures, the Bank added. (Colombo Gazette)