Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster reaches 1,307

The Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster reached 1,307 as of this morning (Monday), the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

NOCPCO said that 124 coronavirus patients were detected over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 124 coronavirus patients 121 are linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster while the other three are arrivals from overseas.

NOCPCO said that 3468 PCR tests were carried out in Sri Lanka yesterday.

A 39-year-old woman employed at the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda was the first person in the new cluster to be detected with the virus.

PCR tests later revealed that more employees had contracted the virus.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities are still attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster. (Colombo Gazette)