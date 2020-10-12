John Keells Properties unveils luxurious residential developments at the Victoria Golf & Country Resort

John Keells Properties (JKP) unveiled plans for the development of exclusive townhouses and bespoke luxury villas at the internationally renowned Victoria Golf and Country Resort (VGCR).

Emulating the standards and designs of the very best global Golf residences, a total of 16 two-bedroomed townhouses – designed to resort specifications and managed year-round by VGCR – were launched together with a limited number of villa plots.

This project is a unique opportunity for anyone who wants to own their own exclusive slice of tranquil, secluded, luxury in the heart of Sri Lanka’s scenic hill country,” Nayana Mawilmada, Sector Head, John Keells Properties stated. “In keeping with our ethos of ‘Creating New Worlds’, we have developed a truly hassle-free vacation home ownership option at VGCR, where you can be part of a very special community without any of the headaches of managing a second home.”

Designed by renowned architect Madhura Prematilleke, the Sunrise Ridge townhouses will be offered up as a turnkey project with all maintenance and operating costs borne by VGCR. In addition to a complimentary five-year membership at the Club, owners will also have access to discounts on food and beverages, up to a 90-day free stay, and a percentage of room revenue.

In addition to offering premium land plots in the heart of the golf course and the opportunity to design their own bespoke vacation homes, The Peacock Valley Villas will be the only land plots in the middle of the golf course surrounded by golf views all around.

Victoria Golf and Country Resort is set to be managed by Troon International from early 2021. With global headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, Troon is the world’s largest golf management company, with over 510 golf courses and facilities in its portfolio. Also specialising in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues, the company oversees operations at Troon Golf, Honours Golf and Troon Privé properties located in 36 states and 31 countries. Additionally, 56 Troon facilities featuring 79 courses enjoy a Top 100 ranking by national or international publications.

“The experience golfers have at the Victoria Golf and Country Resort is fantastic,” commented Mark Chapleski, President – Troon International. “Its location provides a tranquil setting for golfers to enjoy the course and the views it provides as you work your way around are second to none. We are looking forward to working in conjunction with the team at VGCR and to utilising our expertise to further raise the standard of golf course management in Sri Lanka.”

Situated 90 miles away from the hustle and bustle of Colombo among the beautiful undulations and cool climes of Digana, and a short drive from the historic city of Kandy, Sunrise Ridge Townhouses and Peacock Valley Villas will delight the discerning tastes of golf enthusiasts and holidaymakers in search of secluded vacation homes that offer breathtaking scenery and the highest standards of luxury and comfort in Sri Lanka.

Designed to international standards, Victoria Golf and Country Resort is ranked among the best golf courses in the world, with each hole boasting unbroken panoramic views of the pristine Knuckles Mountain range and Victoria reservoir. Spread across 120 acres, the 18-hole championship course is ideal for both amateurs and professionals alike.

For further information on the exclusive real estate options at VGCR, please contact 0712376376 or visit www.golfsrilanka.com.