India attaches high priority to further strengthening relations with Sri Lanka

India says it attaches high priority to further strengthening bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay today called on Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

The High Commissioner conveyed that India attaches very high priority to further strengthening bilateral relations with Sri Lanka in all spheres.

He pointed out that this was reiterated in the recently held Virtual Bilateral Summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

Dwelling on the significance of areas pertaining to water and sanitation, the High Commissioner noted India’s experience and achievements particularly over the last six years under National Missions.

He apprised the Minister of the broad outlines of conceptualization and implementation of nation-wide sanitation and water programmes in India, with community participation, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said today.

The Minister outlined the priorities of the Government of Sri Lanka in these areas, particularly for schools and water-scarcity areas.

He welcomed the prospect of sharing experience with India in specific aspects, including for creating community infrastructure and capacity building.

The High Commissioner stressed that India is ready to partner Sri Lanka as per Sri Lanka’s requirements in these priority areas which touch upon the lives of the common people. (Colombo Gazette)