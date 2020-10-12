Dialog Axiata PLC Wins Customer Experience and Trust Award at the TM Forum 2020 Excellence Awards 

Taking a leap forward in establishing its identity as a global customer experience champion, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, in partnership with Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), were recipients of the coveted Customer Experience and Trust award at the TM Forum 2020 Excellence Awards.

With over 15 million customers and an expansive product portfolio, Dialog automated the top 80% of its manual processes which enabled it to gather and respond to customer feedback with strong digital customer experiences across all channels. As a result of this, the Company was able to achieve 100% automation of distribution channel activations, over 70% of retail operations were paperless, 60% of its postpaid customers moving to e-bill, 50% of all payments collected via app, web, kiosks, IVR & other digital channels.

The TM Forum Excellence Awards recognizes global companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation. Under its eight categories, the Customer Experience and Trust Award recognised companies that are creating and managing complex digital services to deliver greater customer experiences, build trust and loyalty, and ensure business growth. This watershed moment for Dialog Axiata saw the Company and ADL beating global industry giants to emerge joint champions.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Group Chief Customer Officer of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sandra De Zoysa said, “We are both honoured and humbled by this global accolade by TM Forum. Digitally transforming our customer service channels has empowered our customers to choose how and when they interact with Dialog giving them total control and flexibility. This simplification, automation and digitisation ensured that our employees have a more pleasant experience when serving our customers and that they are enabled to complete their work with minimal effort. Finally, I would like to thank our customers for placing their trust in the Dialog brand, without whom we would not have had these amazing opportunities to showcase Sri Lankan talent globally.”

The TM Forum is the global telecommunications association of service providers and their respective suppliers in the industry and has a membership of 850 companies from 180 countries. The global telecommunications industry generates over two trillion in revenue and has a customer base that exceeds 5 billion subscribers.