Court to hear case against Champika in December

The Colombo High Court has decided to commence examination on the case filed against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and 02 others over the accident in Rajagiriya on 11th December 2020.

The Court has also instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Power to present before court the vehicle involved in the incident.

In December 2019, Champika Ranawaka was remanded and released on bail over the accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, where a motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries.

The former Parliamentarian was reported to have fled the scene and later produced his driver Thusitha Kumara in court as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

In July, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against Ranawaka for causing grievous injury and rash negligent acts, among other charges.

The Colombo High Court in August indicted Thusitha Kumara and former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police ASP Sudath Asmadala over the incident.

The Court has also issued a travel ban on the three suspects. (Colombo Gazette)