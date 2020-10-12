Buddhist clergy warn 20th Amendment will undermine system of checks and balances

The Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha has strongly opposed the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Buddhist fraternity noted that the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution rejects the core of democracy, which is one of the progressive elements of humanity, and so should not be enacted.

The Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha also said that steps must be taken to draft a new Constitution that upholds democracy and rule of law.

The Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha further noted that the proposed amendment is regressive and paves the way for an undeveloped tribal society, that will seriously impede progressive characteristics of human society such as freedom of thought and action.

At present most countries in the world have based their government systems on the democratic principle that the three branches of the state, i.e. the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, should keep the equilibrium by means of checks and balances on each other.

The Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha said that the proposed 20th Amendment threatens democracy by undermining the system of checks and balances. (Colombo Gazette)