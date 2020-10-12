AG concludes cannot justify release of Riyaj Bathiudeen

Attorney General Dappula de Livera today concluded that the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen, brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, from CID custody cannot be justified.

The Attorney General reached the conclusion after meeting with senior officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

De Livera had today summoned senior CID officers including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CID over the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen, who was arrested over the Easter Sunday attacks.

State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that the CID officers had been asked to appear before the AG today with all the investigation files related to Riyaj Bathiudeen.

Jayaratne said that following the inquiries conducted today it was found that the CID had not conducted a comprehensive investigation into the allegations against Riyaj Bathiudeen.

She said that the Attorney General gave the CID advice on the future course of action to be taken.

The Attorney General also instructed the CID to continue investigations into Riyaj Bathiudeen and submit a report in one month.

The DIG in charge of the CID Nuwan Wedasinghe was transferred earlier this month over the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen from CID custody. (Colombo Gazette)