Sri Lanka signs agreement for another Rs. 16.5 billion from China

Sri Lanka has signed an agreement to secure another Rs. 16.5 billion (600 million RMB) from China.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said that an agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation was signed between Sri Lanka and China providing Rs. 16.5 billion in grant assistance.

The agreement was signed between the Chairman of China’s International Development Cooperation Agency Wang Xiatao and Treasury Secretary S.R. Attygalle.

According to the Chinese Embassy, the grant will be utilised giving priority to medical care, water supply and education in rural areas in Sri Lanka.

The agreement was signed during the visit of a high-level Chinese delegation to Sri Lanka, composed of a key Political Bureau Member of the Communist Party and Diplomat Yang Jiechi along with the Chairman of China’s International Development Cooperation Agency Wang Xiatao and Chinese Foreign Ministry official Cheng Song.

The delegation met and held discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday, 9 October, in the presence of Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and other Government Ministers and dignitaries. (Colombo Gazette)