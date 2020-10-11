Police deny claims 119 coronavirus patients missing

The Police have denied claims that 119 coronavirus patients have gone missing.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that when the coronavirus began to spread at the Minuwangoda Brandix facility, a list of all the employees was obtained.

He said that telephone numbers of all the employees were obtained and they were subsequently contacted and tested for the coronavirus.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the PCR tests have been carried out on all the employees of the factory and they have either been admitted to hospital for treatment or quarantined.

He said that there is no truth to claims that some of these employees who tested positive for the virus are missing.

DIG Ajith Rohana also said that information is being collected on the close contacts of these employees.

He urged anyone who may have had contact with employees of the Minuwangoda Brandix facility to come forward and get tested for the virus. (Colombo Gazette)