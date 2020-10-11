Medicinal drugs for clinic patients to be delivered home

Steps are being taken to deliver medical drugs for patients who visit Government hospital clinics.

The Ministry of Health has recommended that patients with chronic diseases and elderly, not to attend hospital clinics until further notice.

Patients with chronic diseases and elderly are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus due to the congestion at clinic setups, the Ministry of Health said.

The Government is making arrangements to home deliver the medicinal drugs from Tuesday the 13.10.2020.

The process will commence from the Gampaha and Colombo Districts and will be expanded Island wide.

Patients are advised to visit the emergency treatment units of the closest hospital, at any time if they experience warning signs of the disease.

The Ministry of Health has advised the general public not to panic at this moment and requested their fullest support to combat the current coronavirus situation. (Colombo Gazette)