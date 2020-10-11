Former Police Spokesman Jaliya Senaratne transferred to KKS as a personal assistant

Former Police Spokesman Jaliya Senaratne has been transferred to the Kankesanthurai Police division as the personal assistant to the Senior DIG in charge of the Northern Province.

The Police Headquarters said that he was transferred on disciplinary grounds.

The reason behind Senaratne’s transfer has not been mentioned but comments he made recently with regards to former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother, Riyaj Bathiudeen had created some controversy.

Senaratne is among a number of Police officers transferred with the approval of the National Police Commission.

DIG Ajith Rohana has been appointed as the Police Media Spokesman, in addition to his position as the DIG of the Legal, Discipline and Conduct Range. (Colombo Gazette)