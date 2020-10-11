Attorney General summons CID chief on release of Riyaj Bathiudeen

Attorney General (AG) Dappula De Livera has summoned the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the chief investigating officer over the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen, brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that the CID DIG and chief investigating officer have been instructed to appear before the Attorney General tomorrow (Monday).

Jayaratne said the CID officers have been asked to appear before the AG with all the investigation files related to Riyaj Bathiudeen.

The AG is expected to study all the reports related to the investigations conducted on Riyaj Bathiudeen.

Jayaratne said the AG hopes to question the basis on which Riyaj Bathiudeen was released without his approval and when a criminal case against him was ongoing.

Riyaj Bathiudeen who was arrested in April on suspicion of his involvement in the 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks and held under detention orders, had been released, due to lack of evidence.

However, DIG in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department Nuwan Wedasinghe was later transferred.

The Government said that he was transferred for releasing Riyaj Bathiudeen. (Colombo Gazette)