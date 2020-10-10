Three employees of National Hospital in Colombo test positive for coronavirus

Three employees of the Colombo National Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry, the three employees are members of the minor staff of the hospital.

Following the detection officials have decided to temporarily close three wards and an operating theater at the hospital.

The areas frequented by the three employees is being fully disinfected while contact tracing has begun to identify those the employees came into contact with.

Meanwhile, Economy Next reported that in the Katunayake Free Trade Zone 11 workers of Next Manufacturing tested positive for the virus.

Confirmed cases were also found in a glove factory and another factories after random testing started, Economy Next reported.

A management faculty student at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura had also tested positive for Covid-19.

In the Panadura Teaching Hospital the daughter of a ICU nurse had contracted the coronavirus.

According to Economy Next, Indrani Godakanda a hospital administrative officer had said that safety measures were being taken. (Colombo Gazette)