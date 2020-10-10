Speaker to announce SC determination on 20th Amendment on 20th October

Parliament is to be informed on 20th October the Supreme Court (SC) determination on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said that he has received the determination of the court and will present it to Parliament on the 20th of October.

The Supreme Court had on 5th October concluded considering the petitions filed against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and communicated its decision to the Speaker of Parliament.

Several petitions were filed before the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Tamil National Alliance were among the groups that filed petitions in court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

A five- member Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya was appointed to consider the petitions.

During the hearings Attorney General Dappula de Livera had informed the Supreme Court that amendments will be introduced during the committee stage debate in Parliament on the draft 20th Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)