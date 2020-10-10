Over 14,650 troops promoted to mark Army Day

Over 14,650 troops have been promoted to mark Army Day which falls today, the Army media unit said.

To coincide with the 71st Army anniversary and the Army Day (10 October), the President, the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces on a recommendation made by the Ministry of Defence and Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, promoted a total of 514 Officers and 14,140 Other Ranks to their next ranks.

Accordingly, 12 Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of Major General, 13 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 47 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 58 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 234 Captains to the rank of Major, 99 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 51 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force).

Similarly, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has also granted a promotion to a total of 14,140 Other Ranks of the Army, with effect from today.

Accordingly, 318 Warrant Officers- 2 have been promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer-1, 985 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-2, 1292 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 3058 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 3470 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 4747 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal. (Colombo Gazette)