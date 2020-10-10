More close contacts linked to Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster test positive

More close contacts linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster have tested positive for the virus.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 24 close contacts of the Minuwangoda apparel facility tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour-period ending at 6am today.

NOCPCO said that three employees of the apparel facility had also tested positive while details of another three people who tested positive was still not known.

A total of 1083 people linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster have tested positive for the virus as of this morning.

A 39-year-old woman employed at a private apparel manufacturing factory in Minuwangoda was the first person to be detected with the virus.

PCR tests later revealed that more employees had contracted the virus.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities are still attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster. (Colombo Gazette)