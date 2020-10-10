Another 101 close contacts of Minuwangoda factory workers contract virus

Another 101 close contacts of the Minuwangoda factory workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Government Information Department said that 103 people linked to the Minuwangoda cluster tested positive for the virus this evening.

Of the 103 new cases 101 are close contacts of the Minuwangoda factory workers while the other two are employees of the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda.

The total number of people who have tested positive in the Minuwangoda cluster has now risen to 1186.

A 39-year-old woman employed at the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda was the first person to be detected with the virus.

PCR tests later revealed that more employees had contracted the virus.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities are still attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster. (Colombo Gazette)