Twenty-nine people including two Iranians test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-nine people, including two Iranians, have tested positive for the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that of the 29 people ten are arrivals from overseas.

The ten arrivals include two Iranians, five Sri Lankans who arrived from the UAE, two arrivals from Indonesia and an arrival from Bhutan.

NOCPCO said that the rest are linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster.

As of this morning 1053 people linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster have tested positive for the virus.

A 39-year-old woman from Brandix was initially detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

PCR tests later revealed the scale of the spread of the virus at the Brandix facility in Minuwangoda.

Officials have yet to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster. (Colombo Gazette)