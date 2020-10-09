Student in Chilaw contracts virus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A student who was set to sit for the GCE Advanced Level Examination 2020 has contracted the coronavirus in Chilaw.

Secretary to the Public Health Inspectors Association M. Balasooriya told Colombo Gazette the 17-year-old boy is a resident of Arachchikattuwa in Chilaw.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the source of transmission.

Balasooriya said that the student had visited multiple tuition classes in the Chilaw and Gampaha districts.

The boy has been admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital, while his family members, neighbours, and close associates have been placed in quarantine.

Balasooriya further said that a staff member of the Gampaha hospital has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was employed as a driver at the hospital and has been identified as a resident of Minuwangoda.

He added that measures are being taken to trace the patient’s close associates to conduct PCR tests and to be placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)