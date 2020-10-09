Sri Lanka to introduce herbal medicine to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Indigenous Medicine has developed several drugs targeting those infected with the COVID-19 virus and those who are at risk of contracting the virus.

State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health Sisira Jayakody said that the Department of Ayurveda and the Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation have jointly introduced an immunizing drink and a powder for those infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The Minister said that all these medicines are manufactured using 100% local herbs and have been named as ‘’Sadanga Panaya’’ and ‘’Suwadharani Immunizing Drink’’.

The drugs were presented to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in Parliament today and will be launched on 12th October.

The Minister also pointed out that Western medicine has not yet been able to find a cure for the COVID-19 virus, and therefore those developed countries have suffered a serious setback today.

However, he said that the Ministry of Indigenous Medicine has the ability to produce drugs that can overcome this challenge. (Colombo Gazette)