Speaker denies allegation he is biased

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today denied allegations he is biased.

Opposition Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri accused the Speaker during the Parliament session today of tilting to one side.

He made the accusation after the Speaker prevented some opposition Parliamentarians of taking a long time to ask a question from the Government during the question and answer session.

Wijesiri told the Speaker not to tilt to one side and be unbiased.

The Speaker responded saying his chair is not tilted and that is is straight.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena is a member of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). (Colombo Gazette)