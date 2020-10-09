SLPP MPs seek GR and MR’s intervention to arrest Rishad’s brother

A group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarians have sought the intervention of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to investigate the release of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother, Riyaj Bathiudeen.

In a letter submitted to the President and Prime Minister, 100 SLPP MPs have questioned the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The SLPP MPs claimed that Riyaj Bathiudeen was released despite there being sufficient evidence to link him to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

They called on the President and Prime Minister to ensure Riyaj Bathiudeen is re-arrested and put before court.

The Catholic Church had raised concerns over the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen.

However, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa informed Parliament this week that Riyaj Bathiudeen was released because it was confirmed by the CID that he had no direct links to terrorism.

“Riyaj Bathiudeen was initially arrested on suspicion of having links with the Easter Sunday bomber who targeted the Taj hotel. He was later detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for three days and interrogated. Riyad was further detained under the PTA for 06 months. However, investigations concluded that he had no direct links to the Easter Sunday attacks and was released,’ Minister Chamal Rajapaksa elaborated.

The head of the CID was transferred following the release of Riyaj Bathiudeen. (Colombo Gazette)