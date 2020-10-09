Power World Gyms reinvents fitness options, introduces Pay-As-You-Go

Covid-19 is changing the way we live, work and play. A new normal is descending upon all mankind. With today’s ever-changing lifestyles, people are increasingly looking out for relevance and flexibility in their lifestyle choices. Fitness needs are no different.

Power World Gyms, the leading fitness chain in Sri Lanka and India with an undisputed reputation among fitness and gym enthusiasts, is once again reinventing the fitness industry with the launch of the pay-as-you-go payment option, allowing customers the freedom to choose at will when and where they wish to exercise. The newly rolled out ‘Proxone’ app will allow access to any and all of its gyms without the need for annual membership payments.

Proxone offers freedom; from being locked into an annual membership, from paying for services that you hardly utilize, from being stuck to using only one gym, and from visiting the same place every time for the same activity.

‘It’s important to stay in line with today’s trends and shifts in consumer behavior, and offer relevant value-added services that best suit our fitness enthusiasts. The roll out of our pay-as-you-go to gym approach is a well thought-out and timely decision. We believe that anyone and everyone should be able to have freedom in fitness that blends well with their daily lifestyle with no constraints or limitations,’ said Talavou F. Alailima, Founder and Chairman, Power World Gyms.

‘The Proxone initiative supports President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s vision of making Sri Lanka a more healthy nation by nurturing a sports culture and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa’s mission to build world-class sports programs and support structures in the country,’ he further added.

One only needs to download the Proxone app which is available in both Android and iOS versions, to unlock the door to a world of fitness choices. The Proxone app lists the gyms that are available for use and the price per one-and-a-half-hour time slot. Simply choose the gym and the time slot between 5am and 11pm and click to pay with a wide range of credit cards and electronic wallets.

The rates for the one-and-half hour time slot vary depending on the gym location and time of day. Gone are the days where the gym industry requires its members to commit to large annual or quarterly memberships to only one given location. The pay-as-you-go is also great for fitness beginners or people who want to get back to the routine of exercise.

Power World Gyms is equipped with fully functional finger scan and management software to control access and abuse, CCTV monitoring for security, qualified and experienced fitness instructors and managers, amongst others features. Established in 1994 with a vision to bring fitness centers to every neighborhood, Power World Gyms today boasts a network of 23 gyms in Sri Lanka, and a network of gyms in India.