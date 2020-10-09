Pharmacies, essential food distribution services allowed to operate in curfew areas

Pharmacies and essential food items distribution centres have been permitted to operate in curfew imposed areas from today.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police curfew is currently enforced in 18 areas under the Gampaha Police Division following the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Pharmacies, Sathosa outlets, grocery stores, Co-op City centres, super markets, animal feed shops, and fish suppliers will be permitted to operate their stores from morning till 08.00. p.m., he said.

DIG Rohana said only one person from per house will be allowed to visit stores and requested those venturing out to only visit stores that are within walking distance from their residences, adding that vehicles will not be permitted to be used during this time.

A total of 91 persons have been arrested and 23 vehicles have been seized so far on charges of violating the Police curfew.

DIG Ajith Rohana stating that all those who violate the curfew will be continued to be arrested, requested the public to cooperate and adhere to curfew regulations. (Colombo Gazette)