Officials defend decision to go ahead with exams

Officials today defended the decision to go ahead with the Advanced Level (A/L) and Grade 5 scholarship examinations.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities want to take every effort to ensure day-to-day activities continue while certain precautions are enforced.

He said that the last lockdown had a serious impact on the economy and daily lives of the public.

As a result, the authorities are trying to avoid a repeat and ensure day-to-day activities continue.

Samaraweera said that all steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the students sitting for the A/L) and Grade 5 scholarship examinations.

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination is set to be held on Sunday, 11th of October, while the GCE Advanced Level Examination is due to be held from Monday, 12th of October to the 06th of November.

Students sitting for the examinations will need to fill a form related to the health of the student, to be uploaded online before the exam.

The form will be used to trace the student and those the student comes into contact with, in the event the student tests positive for the coronavirus later. (Colombo Gazette)