No decision taken to close wine stores

No decision has been taken to shut wine stores in areas where a curfew has not been enforced, the Excise Department said.

The Ministry has only instructed to shut down pubs and bars which operate with a bar licence in all districts, and to close all liquor establishments in curfew imposed areas.

Department of Excise Spokesman Kapila Kumarasingeh told Colombo Gazette that wine stores will remain open in non-curfew areas as they do not operate under a bar licence.

However, all wine stores and taverns have been completely shut down in areas under Police curfew in the Gampaha Police Division.

Kumarasinghe said the move to shut down all liquor establishments in curfew imposed areas, and taverns in other districts has been carried out as instructed by a circular issued by the Health Ministry.

A decision was taken to close all liquor stores in curfew imposed areas and taverns across the country due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Minuwangoda. (Colombo Gazette)