Minuwangoda Police station resumes operations

The Minuwangoda Police station which was temporarily closed due to a coronavirus threat resumed operations this afternoon.

The owner of the canteen operated at the Police station yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son who is an employee of an apparel factory in Minuwangoda.

A new coronavirus cluster was detected in Minuwangoda following an outbreak at the apparel factory.

Following the detection of the canteen owner at the Minuwangoda Police station, measures were taken to quarantine and conduct PCR tests on nearly 85 officers attached to the Police station.

Police Spokesman Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said the Police station resumed operations after complete disinfection.

Nearly 80 Police officers from other Police stations have been dispatched to the Minuwangoda Police station to continue operations.

SDIG Rohana said exempting officers from the Gampaha Police Division, officers from the Nikaweratiya, Kalutara, Pahalagama, Boralagama, Kundasale, and Elpitiya training schools have been dispatched to the Minuwangoda Police station. (Colombo Gazette)