Mannar Bishop’s House closed after COVID-19 threat

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Mannar Bishop’s House has been closed after an individual tested positive for the coronavirus.

The individual, a construction worker, tested positive for the coronavirus after a PCR test was carried out on him, Public Health Inspector’s Union Secretary M. Baalasooriya told the Colombo Gazette.

Baalasooriya said that the individual was admitted to the Mannar Hospital on 7th October with fever and a PCR test was carried out.

The Mannar Bishop’s House was closed today after the PCR test results confirmed he had contracted the coronavirus.

Baalasooriya said that contact tracing was now underway and all those who came into contact with the individual have been quarantined.

Mannar Bishop Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando is among a number of priests who have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. (Colombo Gazette)