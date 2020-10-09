Lanka Premier League player draft rescheduled 

The player draft of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) which was scheduled to be held on the 09th October 2020 will not go ahead as planned, owing to the current health situation.

The player draft has been rescheduled to be held on the 19th of October 2020, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) said.

SLC said it will closely monitor the health situation leading up to the new draft date.

The tournament is schedule to be played from 14th November to 6th December.

The 23 match League will be played on the 3 international venues of Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. 5 Teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League. (Colombo Gazette)