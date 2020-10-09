Infant at Lady Ridgeway Hospital tests positive for virus

An infant has tested positive for the coronavirus at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo.

Director of the Hospital Dr. G. Wijesuriya said that the child had been admitted to the hospital seven days ago.

The 10-month-old infant is a resident of Minuwangoda and had been isolated on admission to hospital as a precaution, as the child showed symptoms of the virus.

Dr. G. Wijesuriya said that sample tests confirmed that the child had contracted the virus.

As a result the child was transferred to the Angoda IDH hospital.

Meanwhile, the father of a 5-month-old child receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital since August has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. G. Wijesuriya said that while the child and the mother have not tested positive for the virus, PCR tests are being carried out on the hospital staff as a precaution. (Colombo Gazette)