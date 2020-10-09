Individual who visited Colombo book fair tests positive for coronavirus

By Vyshnavi Velraj

An individual who visited the Colombo International Book Fair last month has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President of the Public Health Inspector’s Union of Sri Lanka, Upul Rohana said that the individual from Chilaw had visited the book fair on 23 September.

The 36-year-old had tested positive for the virus after a PCR test was carried out on him.

The infected person had travelled to Fort after visiting the Colombo International Book Fair on 23 September.

He had also gone on a visit to Nuwara Eliya on 30 September. Contact tracing is now underway.

The Colombo International Book Fair was held from September 18 to 27 at the BMICH.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera had said recently that the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health had been violated during the book fair.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that guidelines had been issued for the Colombo International Book Fair but the guidelines were violated. (Colombo Gazette)