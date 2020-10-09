Hilton Colombo brings the world to you

Cannot travel the world? Your favourite cuisine can now be savoured in the comfort of your own home. Inspired menus by Hilton Colombo’s Executive Chef Robert Mujagic and his team for private family celebrations or a simple treat during these trying times, is only a call away. Free deliveries (Colombo 1 – 15) for orders above Rs 2500 is available between 9am and 9pm.

The curated selection of menus range from the all-time Sri Lankan favorites to, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Thai and favs from the West like roasts, pizzas, pastas, burgers, wraps and desserts. A few dishes from the menu worth trying are Chef Nathathai’s Thai sea bass green curry with steamed rice, black pepper lamb from the Orient, Kung Pao chicken, the variety of sushi rolls, Goan fish curry and lamb shank biryani prepared by Chef Chandan, whole pork knuckle, homemade artisanal sausages and of course the Hilton’s signature Rasa Mulla and lamprais. To enhance your tea time cravings, the delectable array of cakes and French pastries from Café Kai would make an ideal choice not forgetting the oven fresh breads to accompany your dinner.

Way back in 1768, food delivery was first invented in Korea especially to deliver Naengmyeon (cold noodle). Subsequently in the 1800s Haejangguk (hangover soup) was also delivered for the Yangban (mainly composed of civil servants and military officers), who were part of the traditional ruling class or gentry of dynastic Korea during the Joseon Dynasty. And then in 1906, food delivery and catering advertisements appeared in the newspaper.

Today, ordering food take-away or delivery is more the norm than an exception for most households, hence extraordinary times demand extraordinary service. Call the Hilton Colombo hotline on 076 8002 200 for contactless delivery.