Four garment factories in FTZ temporarily shut

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Four garment factories in the Katunayake Free Trade Zone (FTZ) have been temporarily closed following the detection of a few COVID-19 patients.

Joint Secretary of the Free Trade Zones & General Services Employees Union Anton Marcus told Colombo Gazette that the factories will remain closed from today.

A supervisor of the “Next” Apparel factory, and an employee from another factory were detected with COVID-19.

Anton Marcus further said that all employees of the four factories have been instructed to return to their homes or hostels and remain there.

The Police and health authorities have commenced contact tracing and will subject all employees for PCR tests, he added. (Colombo Gazette)