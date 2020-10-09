China and Sri Lanka to resume FTA talks and work on Hambantota industrial zone

China and Sri Lanka are to resume talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and expedite work on the proposed Hambantota industrial zone.

The decision was announced during high-level talks held between China and Sri Lanka today.

China also assured that it will continue to support Sri Lanka in the international arena and also continue to assist the country in its development activities.

The assurance was given during talks between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Chinese Foreign Minister and the current Communist Party Political Bureau Member Yang Jiechi.

A high-powered Chinese delegation was in Sri Lanka today for talks with the Sri Lankan Government.

Being the first ever Chinese visit in the South Asian region, since the global Corona epidemic, the visit was expected to strengthen cooperation between Sri Lanka and China, in the areas of combating the global pandemic and revival of economic relations, the Foreign Ministry had said.

The travel bubble set up for the purpose of this important visit will confine the delegation to Colombo and restrict their engagements to just two meetings with the Head of State and the Prime Minister, under the strict health protocol prescribed by the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)