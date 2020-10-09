AIA Insurance takes the Annual Company Conference Online!

Every year AIA Insurance holds the Annual Company Conference in grand style; an evening of glitz, glamour, recognitions and rewards for employee achievements throughout the year. It is a red-letter day in the company calendar and employees are celebrated for their hard work that contributed to the company’s success.

This year, post Covid-19, AIA had to drop the glitz and glamour of a celebratory evening, but they didn’t shelve the recognitions and rewards, that means so much to the company’s employees. As a result, AIA hosted the first ever ‘AIA Digital Company Conference 2020’ which was broadcast live across the company’s branches and Head Office, with all employees tuned in with keen interest.

AIA CEO Nikhil Advani and Deputy CEO Upul Wijesinghe made presentations, as they usually do, highlighting the company’s performance during the year while applauding the achievements of individuals and teams alike. The event was hosted by Director HR Thushari Perera and Director & Chief Officer Legal, Operations and External Relations Chathuri Munaweera.

Entertainment was not forgotten, with Ranil Amirthiah from the band ‘Black’ adding some musical flavour to the digital conference. All in all, this pioneering digital conference connected all employees in an engaging way and was a new experience for everyone at AIA!