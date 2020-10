A teen has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for publishing false news.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Ajith Rohana said that the 18-year-old had published a false news on social media related to the curfew.

The teen had used the letterhead of the Presidential Secretariat and the logo of a private television station to mislead the public.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)