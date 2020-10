Strict guidelines are in place for day-to-day activities till 31 October, the Health Ministry said.

The guidelines includes the maximum number of persons allowed into supermarkets, shopping malls and other public areas.

The Government has already decided to close pubs, bars, casinos, night clubs, betting centers and spas.

Most places, including places of religious worship, have been advised to accommodate only 50 percent of the capacity of the premises.

