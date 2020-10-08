Random PCR tests in all factories with large workforce

By Vyshnavi Velraj

Random PCR tests will be carried out in all factories with a large workforce, the military said.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the Government random PCR tests were being carried out since the initial coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

However, the Army Commander said that following the detection of a new COVID-19 cluster in Minuwangoda, random PCR tests will be intensified and will be carried out in a large scale.

The Army Commander further said that the PCR tests will cover not only the other factories kinked to the Minuwangoda factory, but also other garment factories and places with a large workforce.

He further said despite a quarantine order being issued earlier, some employees of the infected Minuwangoda factory have failed to report to the allocated locations announced by the Police Department.

As a result military personnel are now engaged in conducting door-to-door visits to find these employees.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said such behaviour by the employees is unfair by the military as it not only risks their lives but those of the public as well.

Therefore, the Army Commander called on the employees who have failed to report to the allocated places to act responsibly and requested them to report to the locations as soon as possible. (Colombo Gazette)