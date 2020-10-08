Pregnant woman tests positive for coronavirus in Colombo

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID -19 in Colombo, the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) said.

Assistant Secretary to the GMOA Dr. Haritha Aluthge told Colombo Gazette that the woman was detected with the virus while receiving treatment at the Castle Street Hospital for Women in Colombo.

She was admitted to the hospital after suffering from respiratory issues.

PCR tests conducted yesterday have confirmed that the woman had contracted the virus.

Dr. Haritha Aluthge said the infected pregnant woman has been transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Mulleriyawa. (Colombo Gazette)