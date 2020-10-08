Parent of St. Bridget’s Convent tests positive for virus

A parent of St. Bridget’s Convent Colombo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement issued by the school stated that the parent is currently receiving treatment in a Government approved facility while the family has been put under quarantine as a precaution.

The student has undergone a PCR test together with the family.

St. Bridget’s Convent appealed to those concerned to remain calm as the school has informed all parents and teachers of the present situation.

The school also said that it has followed all health regulations and guidelines and continues to monitor and adhere to the regulations to ensure that all associated with St. Bridget’s Convent remain safe. (Colombo Gazette)