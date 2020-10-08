Owner of cafeteria operated at Minuwangoda Police tests positive for COVID-19

The owner of the cafeteria operated at the Minuwangoda Police Station has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Police said that the man’s son, who is an employee of an apparel factory in Minuwangoda, had also tested positive.

The Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster emerged following the detection of a COVID-19 patient employed at the apparel factory.

The cafeteria at the Minuwangoda Police Station is operated by a woman and other workers, while the owner is said to have visited the place on Tuesday (06).

The Police said as a precautionary measure PCR tests were conducted on all Police Officers attached to the Minuwangoda Police Station.

The officers have been placed in quarantine and are awaiting the results of the PCR tests, the Police added. (Colombo Gazette)