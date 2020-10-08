No truth to claims staff member of Parliament tested positive

There is no truth in the rumours circulating on social media that a family member of the Parliament’s staff has tested positive with COVID 19, the Department of Communications of the Parliament of Sri Lanka said today.

The circulation of this news was based on a statement made by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in response to a concern raised by Parliamentarian Shan Wijayalal De Silva in Parliament today.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena emphasized that the office of the Parliament Service Unit under the ‘Ministry of Local Government and Provincial Council’ in Pelawatta, Battaramulla stated that access for MPs and other individuals were not permitted yesterday (07) due to a suspicion that a relative of an employee has contracted the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)