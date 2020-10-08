Joint operations center established to assist students during exams

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) together with the Department of Examinations has established a Joint Operations Centre to counter disaster situations and enable easy access to all students sitting for the GCE Advanced Level Examination and Grade five scholarship Examination amidst disaster situations.

The DMC said the Joint Operations Centre will be operated jointly by the DMC, Examinations Department, tri-forces, Police and other relevant parties.

Measures have been taken to operate the Centre from Sunday (11) till 06th of October.

Students facing difficulties in reaching their examination centres due to any disaster have been advised to inform the Operations Centre to receive assistance.

The 117 hotline of the DMC and the Department of Examinations will be in operation 24/07 during the course of the examinations. Any issues with regard to the examinations can be informed via this hotline.

Guidelines to be followed during the examination period have been issued as of now to all organizations involved with the Joint Operations Centre.

The Grade five scholarship examination is scheduled for this Sunday (11), while the GCE Advanced Level Examination is set to be held from Monday (12) to the 06th of November. (Colombo Gazette)