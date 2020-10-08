Jackal killed after biting child in Horana

A one-year-old child has been admitted to the Horana Base Hospital after being bitten by a jackal in the Meemanapalana area in Horana.

The jackal had reportedly entered the front yard of the child’s house while she was playing with her siblings.

The siblings had run into the house after spotting the jackal, while the animal had bitten the child on the foot when her mother had lifted her off the ground to be taken indoors.

The toddler was admitted to the Horana Base Hospital immediately after the attack.

Area residents had thereafter killed the jackal and had informed the Horana Police of the incident. (Colombo Gazette)