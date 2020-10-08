ICBT student contracts virus

A student of the International College of Business and Technology (ICBT) in Colombo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a notice, ICTB Colombo said that the student had visited the campus on Sunday (04).

The student has been admitted to hospital and is currently being treated.

The students of the class concerned have been contacted and notified soon after the detection, it said.

The ICBT Colombo said that all necessary measures are being taken according to the health guidelines issued by the Government. (Colombo Gazette)